2009 Scream Awards

By Melissa Hunter, reporting by Corey Podell

Spike TV's Scream Awards airs tonight, and since Hollywood loves them some freaks, many a star came out to celebrate all that makes you go scream in the night.

Wonderwall was there to catch up with some of the creepiest (but in that sexy creepy way) stars in Hollywood.

Taylor Lautner accepted an award for his role in "Twilight." His speech was touching -- he was kind enough to recognize all his fellow nominees for the Sexiest Werewolf with Washboard Abs award. (Just kidding. He won for Breakout Male Performance.)