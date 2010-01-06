2010 People's Choice Awards Arrivals and More
By Michelle Lanz with reporting by Kelly E. Carter
The people have voted! Check out who showed off their style (or lack thereof) at the 2010 People's Choice Awards.
After receiving her award for Best R&B Artist, Mariah Carey opened up about her tipsy moment at the Palm Springs Film Festival: "Me and Lee (Daniels, the director of "Precious") hadn't seen each other in a long time. We had been sitting there having little splashes (of champagne) and I hadn't eaten."
Party on, Mariah!
