Heidi's Halloween Bash & More Costumed Celebs

By Saryn Chorney, with reporting by Kelly E. Carter

Disguised as an elaborate crow, mistress of the night Heidi Klum threw her 10th Annual Halloween Party on Saturday night. Costumed stars came out in droves to attend Hollywood's most exclusive celebrity fete, presented by MSN and SKYY Vodka, at Voyeur, Tinseltown's newest hot spot.

We checked in with eBay pop culture expert Karen Bard to get her assessment of some of the celeb costumes. Click through and try to recognize all the famous faces who were out and about at Heidi's spooky soiree and beyond ... if you dare. Moowahahaha!

