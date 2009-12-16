"Nine" New York Premiere: Red-Carpet Arrivals

By Michelle Lanz with reporting by Mary S. Park

Boy, do we love movies like "Nine" with A-list ensemble casts. Not just for entertainment value, but also because the red-carpet premiere is sure to be a star-studded event. Wonderwall was on the scene at the New York premiere of "Nine" -- check it out.

Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon took to the red carpet looking age-appropriately saucy. We tried to find out what Madge might be doing for the holidays, but she wasn't spilling the deets.

"It's none of your business!" she snapped. Fair enough, Miss Sassypants.

