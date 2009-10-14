Premiere of the "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

By Melissa Hunter, reporting By Mary S. Park

"Fantastic Mr. Fox" premiered in London this week, and with it came a group of A-listers who tapped into their inner children -- and inner spirit animals -- to voice the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book, directed by auteur Wes Anderson.

George Clooney looked particularly foxy (zing!) with his girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis by his side. And Wonderwall was there at the premiere to see it all and get some exclusive sound bites from the premiere. Click through to hear tidbits from Clooney, Jason Schwartzman, and "The Man" (AKA Bill Murray).