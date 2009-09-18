Bring on the Divas!

By Dana Flax, reporting by Kara Warner

Last night the estrogen flowed like chardonnay on VH1, where the world's constituency of Divas celebrated being Live! With femme music legends such as Melissa Etheridge, nouveau divas Miley Cyrus and Jordin Sparks, and, duh, the girls from "The Hills" all in attendance, the night was truly about female empowerment and plenty of "You go, girls!" Wonderwall was there to capture every last finger wag; click through to see the highlights from "Divas Live 2009."

"Divas" host Paula Abdul gets a lift from some gentleman callers during a choreographed number.