Spike Video Game Awards 2009

By Dana Flax

Saturday's Spike Video Game Awards brought out a very attractive constituency of the gaming community, with the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Olivia Wilde and Zachary Quinto all saluting the best in joystickery for 2009. Check out highlights from the red carpet and inside the show.

Jake Gyllenhaal presented an award to the Game of the Year, which, surprisingly, was not "Try to Kiss Jake Gyllenhaal." (It was Uncharted 2: Among the Thieves.)