By Jennifer Odell

"The Office" star B.J. Novak arrives to host the 14th Annual Webby Awards in New York on June 14, 2010. Asked how he'd prepared his monologue for the gig, he told Wonderwall, "Well, I went on the Web. I mean, I started writing a monologue, then I got distracted by the Web. And then I realized, hey, maybe this is research!"