The Art of Elysium Red Carpet 2010

By Jennifer Odell with reporting by Scott Huver

Hollywood warmed up for the Golden Globes at the annual Art of Elysium gala on Saturday night.

Rocking old-world Hollywood glamour care of Versace Couture, Kirsten Dunst was all smiles as she prepared to be honored at the "Heaven"-themed black tie charity event held at L.A.'s. Beverly Hills Hotel.

Dunst and her father have both worked hard with the organization for years to help kids battling serious medical conditions find creative ways to express themselves.

"I always had fun putting on the Christmas plays," she said. "I didn't get to do it this year, but I've done it every year before that. This year I made a video instead, for the evening tonight. We did an art project with this artist and we put a big collage of all the kids' ideas of heaven -- where they'd like to be or what they'd like to be doing at that time -- when we were at the hospital."