.

The Met Costume Gala: Where Celebrity and Style Collide

. 1 / 55

By Kat Giantis

It's the most anticipated red carpet this side of the Oscars. Everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Taylor Swift got gussied up on Monday night for the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute's "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" gala. Click through to find out who wore what ...

RELATED VIDEO: Stars sparkle at the Met Gala

Up NextOscar Babies
. 1 / 55

By Kat Giantis

It's the most anticipated red carpet this side of the Oscars. Everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Taylor Swift got gussied up on Monday night for the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute's "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" gala. Click through to find out who wore what ...

RELATED VIDEO: Stars sparkle at the Met Gala

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries