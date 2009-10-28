"This Is It" Premiere

By Melissa Hunter

The premiere of the much anticipated, $60 million Michael Jackson documentary "This Is It" was held last night, and considering it was the final footage of arguably the biggest celebrity ever, one would expect stars from all over this great Earth would come out for the celebration. Well, one expected wrong.

While there were a few sprinklings of B-listers, the majority of attendees were Disney and reality stars. Will Smith was the token A-list movie star and J.Lo served as the diva diplomat, but that about did it. Even Katy Perry's boyfriend-question-mark Russell Brand didn't accompany her. What's the deal? Are we all just oversaturated with M.Jmania? Did all the celebs max out at the memorial service?

