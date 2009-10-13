Vh-1 Hip Hop Honors 2009

By Michelle Lanz, reporting by Mary S. Park

Tracy Morgan returned to host this year's VH1 Hip Hop Honors show (airing tonight on VH1) which pays tribute to 25 years of Def Jam Records. Legendary acts like Run-DMC, LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys and more were honored. But Tracy also used the spotlight to debut his alter-ego, Scoopy Giles, to the world via this new video. Sir-Mix-A-Lot fans will rejoice. For everyone else: consider yourself warned.