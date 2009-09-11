VMA Fashion Lessons

By Dana Flax and Rebecca Silverstein

Even though MTV stopped airing videos around the time that The Situation graduated from middle school, they still like to give out Moonmen every year (mostly for nostalgia's sake). But the Video Music Awards aren't about who wins Best Art Direction or whatever --the real fun is seeing celebs roam the red carpet dressed all crazy-like. Here are a few lessons we've learned from VMA fashions past.

A timeless classic came in the form of Lil Kim's 1999 sparkly purple booby-sticker affair. This outfit bears all the hallmarks of understatement and subtlety that the VMAs are known for.

