The Television Academy slipped up in their live tweeting of the Emmys red carpet last night, calling Rickey Minor RuPaul in a since-deleted tweet.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The TV Academy's Twitter account posted a photo of Rickey, an Emmy-winning musical director, captioning it, "Shante, you stay, @RuPaul! @RuPaulsDragRace is nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program!" They quickly realized their error, deleted the tweet, and reposted the same caption with a photo of the real RuPaul.

Rickey laughed off the error, telling Variety in a statement, "We might look similar with our bald heads but I could never pass for Ms. Emmy. RuPaul killed that scene with Stephen Colbert. I was laughing my face off. Besides, I don't look that good in a dress." Rickey was referring to RuPaul's appearance as the woman, Emmy, who is depicted on the statue. During the opening scene of the award show Stephen "interviewed" Emmy for the first time.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

A similar mistake was made on last year's red carpet, with the TV Academy referring to Terrance Howard as Cuba Gooding Jr., in a tweet that was also quickly deleted.

Bald heads aren't the only thing Rickey and RuPaul have in common — they also both took home Emmys this year. At the Creative Arts Emmys, RuPaul won for best host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" (his second consecutive time nabbing the award). He lost out on the award mentioned in the tweet, which ended up going to "The Voice." Rickey won outstanding musical direction for "Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America."