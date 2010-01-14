10 Breakout Stars of 2010

By Dana Flax

Finally sick of Megan Fox and her rude usurpation of our collective attention in 2009? No?! Regardless, Wonderwall's here to wash those '09 memories away with the following list of the 10 fresh-faced stars we can't wait to watch in 2010. Let's look forward, kids.

1. Carey Mulligan

Reminds us of: Emily Blunt (for the savvy Brit gal charm), Mario Lopez (for the dimple factor)

Where you've seen her: Got "An Education" in romancing older men, gaining Golden Globe noms.

On tap for 2010: "Wall Street 2," co-starring beau Shia LaBeouf, and, duh, an appearance at this weekend's Golden Globes.