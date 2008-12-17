MOUSTACHE MEN

10 Men In Hollywood Who Respect The 'Stache

Splash News 1 / 11

Brad Pitt has been sporting some serious 'stache, saying that he's trying to bring back the moustache because he feels that it doesn't get any respect. We think it gets plenty of respect, and this gallery of moustachioed men can prove it.

