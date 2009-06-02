12 Stars Who Hate Pants

By Alex Blagg and Dana Flax

Personal style has always been a requirement for stardom, and while pants seem like a requisite part of personal style, lately among Hollywood's star population, covering one's nether regions with cloth seems like it's becoming increasingly optional. Click through to see 12 starlets who are taking a brave stance against the stifling oppression of pants.

12. Barely making the list is Vanessa Hudgens, whose single digitally-captured foray into total pantslessness (widely covered on the Internet) apparently terrified her enough to never so brazenly risk compromising her tweenybopper sensibility ever again. She definitely wears the pants in her relationship with Zac Efron these days.