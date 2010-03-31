15 Years of Gen Art Stars

By Deborah Goldstein

In honor of the 2010 Gen Art Film Festival (April 7-13 in New York), we're taking a look back at stars who've joined the Gen Art indie scene over the past 15 years -- some as big names, some who were then-unknown. Check 'em out.

Star: Zooey Deschanel

Gen Art Film: "Live Free or Die"

Year: 2006

Career Move: Hipster goddess Deschanel is no stranger to independent film, having starred in "(500) Days of Summer," "All the Real Girls," and Gen Art's "Live Free or Die." But the stylish actress/musician can also sing. Beautifully. She debuted her retro-cool voice to a mainstream audience with "Baby, It's Cold Outside" in Will Ferrell's "Elf."