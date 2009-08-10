Teen Choice Awards

2009 Teen Choice Awards

Matt Sayles / Invision/AP 1 / 49

Tweens, teens and everyone in between descended on Los Angeles for the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. Miley Cyrus, who presented Britney Spears with the Ultimate Choice Award, was the winningest performer of the evening. The "Hannah Montana" star walked away with six surfboards! Hang 10, Miley! Click through to see the rest of the stars who attended and check out the best Teen Choice moments on MSN.

