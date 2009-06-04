The 25 Most Ridiculous Celebrity Album Covers

By Saryn Chorney and Alex Blagg

Celebrities are always trying to parlay their fame from one arena of showbiz into another. Why stop at making ridiculous movies or TV shows when you can also have a totally absurd career as a recording artist? Here's our list of 25 stars who did just that.

25. Reality starlet-turned-singer Brooke Hogan's sophomore album, "The Redemption," will debut later this year, but the cover art has already leaked online. All we can say is thank heavens for little Brooke and her ninth-grade art teacher, because without this cover, where would our countdown even begin?