5 Craziest Headlines of '09
By Michelle Lanz, Illustrations by Jordan Monsell
What better way to commemorate the year's craziest celeb stories than with some silly comic renderings? Click through for a funny-bone tickling look back at the five most outrageous Hollywood news headlines of 2009:
5. Kanye Ambushes Taylor Swift
This year's MTV VMAs officially marked Kanye West's induction into the Insane Hall Of Fame (er, infamy?) after he interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech.
