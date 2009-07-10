The Hollywood School of Rock

By Dana Flax

Like many disgruntled 9 to 5'ers, some Hollywood stars think of acting as just a "day job." Adrian Grenier, for example, hangs his "Entourage" hat at night, trading in the fast cars and hot chicks of the television show in favor of touring around with his band The Honey Brothers -- and still getting a satisfactory share of hot chicks while doing so.

So, put up those fists, grab your middle fingers with your thumb and click through to rock out with Hollywood's gnarliest headbangers.