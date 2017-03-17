Alex Rodriguez had NOT pursued Jennifer Lopez for years prior to the start of them dating last month, despite an inaccurate tabloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust this claim. We're told it's "not true."

A so-called "source" tells In Touch that the former MLB star has been "obsessed" with the singer "for well over a decade." The outlet's dubious insider adds, "It's always been obvious that he was extremely into Jennifer, but he always had a girlfriend, and that bothered her. She didn't know if she could trust him."

The magazine's questionable source further purports that Lopez "used to think he was a bit creepy because he would show up backstage at her Vegas show and stop by the set of 'Shades of Blue,' but she decided to give him a chance." But Gossip Cop checked in with a trustworthy source close to Rodriguez, who exclusively assures he never hit on Lopez while he was in relationships with other women. We're told the tabloid's claim otherwise is simply "not true."

Unfortunately, we're not surprised by the outlet's bogus story. Gossip Cop previously busted In Touch for falsely claiming Lopez had banned fans at a hotel from making eye contact with her. We also called out the tabloid's sister publication, Life & Stye, for wrongly reporting earlier this month that Lopez had reunited with Ben Affleck. This latest claim is equally untrue.