Altared States: Megan's Mega-Sparkler & More
By Kat Giantis
Megan Fox has upgraded the simple diamond wedding band she was sporting shortly after her June 24 wedding to Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, the corpulent-lipped starlet blinded paparazzi when she attempted to cover her face with her left hand, which was weighed down with a doorknob-sized sparkler. Megan, by the by, has denied chatter that she lost her original 2-carat ring moments after Green presented it to her during a beach-set proposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Also denied: Tabloid talk that she's knocked up. "I wouldn't expect her to have a kid anytime soon," a source snipes to the Chicago Sun-Times, "and if she did, she'd use a surrogate to save her figure!'' Meanwhile, People magazine has the exclusive shots from the pair's sunset beach ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, which had one guest (Brian's 8-year-old son Kassius) and one lovely dress, a custom Armani Prive silk georgette gown with a 16-foot train. "[The train] was so big, she couldn't keep it off the ground," says a source, "so she just let it go and ran through the sand to the altar. She wasn't going to worry about the little things."
