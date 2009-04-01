Celebs Who Could Use An April Shower
Since April is all about showers, here's our list of stars who look like they could use one. Robert Pattinson is rumored to stink, though he confirms he does in fact shower. Suggestion: Add deodorant, but nix showers. Dirty hot works for you, Robby.
