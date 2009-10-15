By Dana Flax

In the photo to your left, model Linda Evangelista gets sultry with poultry for W's new Art Issue. (Don't worry, you don't have to get it -- it's high art.) But Linda's not the first to pose with fine, feathered friends. Click through to see our gratuitous gallery of hot babes with birds, and don't forget to check out Linda's interview at Wmagazine.com.

Linda Evangelista, on her thorough acquaintance with barnyard fowl:

"Well, I grew up in Canada, in an area where everyone had chickens. I mean, we weren't supposed to have chickens -- it was a residential area, but we did. Also, when I went back to Italy with my parents where they grew up, there were chickens. So you can say I know a lot about chickens."

W's Interview with Linda Evangelista