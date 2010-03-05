Emo and Emo-er

Battle of the Emos: Taylor Momsen vs. Kristen Stewart

Girlie / Fame Pictures / GettyImages.com

By Melissa Hunter

Look, guys, it's hard to be a teenage starlet. There's the fans and the money and the *UGH* adoration. Kristen Stewart seemed to be the poster child for teen angst, but Taylor Momsen's been giving her a run for her emo-ney. So who reigns as Emo queen? Let's take a look. Or not. I mean, whatever.

Zombie eye makeup: + 3 points

Faux-vintage rock band t-shirt (of one she's never heard the music): + 2 points

Perma-pout: + 2 points

Total Emo Points: 7

