Best Dressed: Grammy Awards 2010

By Kat Giantis

Aisle Be Seeing You: Carrie Underwood attended the Grammy Awards with newly minted NHL fiancé Mike Fisher on her arm, and she helpfully gave him a glimpse of what their wedding day might look like if it were held a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The classy country chart-topper is fresh and futuristic in a white asymmetrical Georges Chakra gown topped with crisscrossing silver leather straps, which she sets off with a Swarovski clutch, chandelier earrings and, in a nicely contrasting nod to the distant past, Jennifer Aniston's ubiquitous '90s "Rachel" 'do.

RELATED: See more pics of Carrie Underwood