"This is a celebration of survival."

That's how Beyonce characterized a gathering of Harvey victims in Houston on Friday, Sept. 8, during a visit to the church her family attended when she was a child. As part of her BeyGood charity, Beyonce and her mom Tina Knowles Lawson organized and spoke at a fundraiser to help families affected by the deadly storm, which inundated Bey's hometown of Houston two weeks ago.

"I just want to say that I'm home," Bey told the crowd (via BuzzFeed) at St. John's Church.

"This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here, and I just want to thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is," she continued. "This today is a celebration of survival. Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think what really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just want to say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people, and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

Beyonce, along with her daughter Blue Ivy, her mom and former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams, also spent time Friday afternoon feeding Harvey victims at a Houston area shelter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Once they were done with their work, Bey and Tina headed to their favorite Houston chicken spot Frenchy's for a well deserved meal.

"We got fried chicken and red beans and rice they have the best french fries in the world, greens, cornbread and of course Ms Sally's famous lemon pound cake," Tina wrote alongside a video from their visit. "I was so full I couldn't do anything but go to sleep it's called gluttony people don't do it," she added, joking about her indulgence.

Bey, Tina, Michelle and Blue Ivy among dozens of celebs who have stepped up to help in the wake of Harvey's massive disaster. Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart, the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have also made sizable donations to support relief efforts.