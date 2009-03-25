Blind Item P.I.: Double crossing colas
Which cola company spokesgal was recently caught guzzling a rival brand's soft drink? Buzzfoto.com alleges there are photos, but we haven't seen 'em yet. Sources say it's *not* current Coke-sipper Christina Aguilera. Let's suss out our top suspects.
