By Saryn Chorney

In this week's Blind Item P.I., we investigate a story on BlindGossip.com about a certain celebrity who is uber-jealous over Ashton Kutcher's Twitter popularity. Apparently the star is incredibly self-absorbed and overly sensitive, claiming that he (or is it she?) deserves the public acclaim and number of followers that Kutcher recently won in his competition with CNN. Let's suss out the top Tweeting suspects, shall we? Also, we freely admit to being jealous of Ashton, so follow Wonderwall on Twitter, too.