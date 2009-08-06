Blind Item P.I. for August 6

By Melissa Hunter

While many celebucouples have been breaking our vicarious hearts lately, there's a report that a star duo is about to announce reconciliation, but it's all for press. But really, press is 50% of true celeb love. The report says, "To say he treated her badly would be an understatement." And they suggest to "expect a lot of hoopla around their reunion in the next few days." OMG, I love hoopla!

The snitch also thinks they're "SO stupid and hopes they don't get into an exclusive relationship again." All right, grab your cupid's arrow and detective hat, it's time to do a little love investigation.