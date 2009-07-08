Blind Item Investigation: Hair Apparent
By Saryn Chorney
Today's Blind Item Investigation arrives via the New York Daily News: Which hard-partying starlet is nearly bald after years of abusing hair extensions? Only the dis-tressed damsel's coiffeur knows for sure, but we have our suspicions. Step away from the glue gun, girls ...
By Saryn Chorney
Today's Blind Item Investigation arrives via the New York Daily News: Which hard-partying starlet is nearly bald after years of abusing hair extensions? Only the dis-tressed damsel's coiffeur knows for sure, but we have our suspicions. Step away from the glue gun, girls ...