Blind Item P.I. Week of May 21

By Saryn Chorney

In this week's blind item, we investigate a celebrity couple who were recently out and about on the town when the lady half of the twosome got sick. And by sick, we mean she lost her lunch (or, more likely, dinner and drinks) all over her boyfriend and the back seat of the taxi they were inside. The chivalrous actor then helped the driver clean his cab and even gave the guy a $1,000 tip.

According to our source, the heroic actor made a brief foray into comedy, then returned to drama. Let's round up our suspects ... but you might want to bring along a barf bag for this one.