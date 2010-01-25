Brad and Angelina: Breaking Down the Breakup Rumors

By Kat Giantis

Everyone, please step away from the ledge and put down your tear-stained copies of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." The alert level on the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie breakup rumors has been downgraded from "impending global panic" to "all is well, nothing to see here."

Insiders and reps for the mega-famous flames have spent the last couple of days doing their best to quash a report from Britain's News of the World that claimed they recently met with attorneys to divvy up their considerable assets and hammer out custody arrangements for kids Maddox, 8, Pax, 6, Zahara, 5, Shiloh, 3, and 18-month-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"Totally false," "not true," and "business as usual" are just a few of the phrases tossed out to downplay the split whispers.

Despite the denials, the rumor mill remains in overdrive. Click on for a quick rundown of the latest rumblings of the Jolie-Pitt non-Apocalypse ...