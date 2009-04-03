Caliente Couture
Rosario Dawson looked "muy caliente" at the recent TOPSHOP opening party in New York. This deep coral dress with a gold accented bodice perfectly compliments her warm, olive skin tone. Check out more hot looks on a team of beautiful, tan babes.
