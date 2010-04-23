Week in Celeb-BING for April 23

By Melissa Hunter

Hot dogs! Get your flamin' hot dogs right here! Oh whoops, we mean hot topics. If you were busy this week and didn't *gasp!* go to a celebrity site, click through to see what all the cool kids were searching for this week.

Final "Eclipse" Trailer Released

Any tiny bit of new news surrounding the "Twilight" phenom will set search engines aflame, but a whole brand new "Eclipse" trailer? Now that's just tween pandemonium waiting to happen.