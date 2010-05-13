Celeb Catsuits

By Melissa Hunter

Catsuits: They're incredibly tight, horribly unflattering, and completely impractical. Basically, they're designed for celebrities. But which diva wore the most memorable onesie? Take a walk down Hot Chick Lane to find out.

12. Rihanna

Catsuit Catalyst: Performing at the 2010 Super Bowl Fan Jam

Well, it appears that half of her bodysuit went missing, but I don't think any men watching were complaining.