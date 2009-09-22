Celeb Connections: 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon at the Emmys

By Melissa Hunter

Awards shows always are a great opportunity for celebs to get together with former co-stars and reminisce about projects past. And even though he rarely graces the small screen, Kevin Bacon still managed to be the most popular guy at the party.

There's this little cocktail party game known as Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, and on Sunday night, that game could have easily been played in one degree. Let's take a look at the fellow Emmy awards nominees and attendees that Bacon has worked with.