Celeb Inc. for July 2
By Michelle Lanz
Making it in the competitive world of showbiz takes a lot more than talent these days. You need a recognizable name, a diversified brand and shameless self-promotion. Click through to see which celebs are selling products and selling out this season.
It was only a matter of time. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from "Jersey Shore" is lending his famous abs in an endorsement deal for NoX Edge, a pre-workout chewable tablet. If you want a good laugh check out the thoroughly entertaining pics of Mr. Sitch attracting fly honeys with his amazing workout supplement.
