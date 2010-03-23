Celeb Inc. for March 23
By Melissa Hunter
Spring has sprung and with it comes the birth of baby bunnies, the bloom of flower blossoms, and a whole new litter of celebrity-hawked products. Click through to see what celebs are selling this season.
Jennifer Aniston is launching her very own fragrance. Because any actress worth her commercial salt has a perfume to shill. Now at least the Life & Style stories written about her can be accompanied by a pleasant scratch 'n' sniff to drown out that tabloid garbage odor.
