Celeb Inc. for March 23

By Melissa Hunter

Spring has sprung and with it comes the birth of baby bunnies, the bloom of flower blossoms, and a whole new litter of celebrity-hawked products. Click through to see what celebs are selling this season.

Jennifer Aniston is launching her very own fragrance. Because any actress worth her commercial salt has a perfume to shill. Now at least the Life & Style stories written about her can be accompanied by a pleasant scratch 'n' sniff to drown out that tabloid garbage odor.