.

Celeb Personals for July 16

. 1 / 8

By Saryn Chorney

Being a single "nobody" is tough, but being a single celebrity is arguably much worse. When you get dumped, the whole world knows via Us Weekly, and you can't just post your profile on eHarmony. (Well, not really.) That's why we're here to help. This week's star-studded crew includes Jessica Simpson, Kim Cattrall, Renee Zellweger and more. Let's find 'em a date, people.

Up NextGirl Group Drama
. 1 / 8

By Saryn Chorney

Being a single "nobody" is tough, but being a single celebrity is arguably much worse. When you get dumped, the whole world knows via Us Weekly, and you can't just post your profile on eHarmony. (Well, not really.) That's why we're here to help. This week's star-studded crew includes Jessica Simpson, Kim Cattrall, Renee Zellweger and more. Let's find 'em a date, people.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries