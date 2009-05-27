Celeb Personals

Celeb Personals for the Week of May 27

. 1 / 8

By Saryn Chorney

Finding true love is tough for all singles, but celebrities face some very special challenges. That's why we're here to help. This week's would-be lovers include Adam Lambert, Cameron Diaz, Bradley Cooper, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Sharon Stone and more. Let's hook 'em up!

Up NextGet to Know Feud
. 1 / 8

By Saryn Chorney

Finding true love is tough for all singles, but celebrities face some very special challenges. That's why we're here to help. This week's would-be lovers include Adam Lambert, Cameron Diaz, Bradley Cooper, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Sharon Stone and more. Let's hook 'em up!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries