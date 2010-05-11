Celeb Royalty

By Melissa Hunter

Stars are basically the pretty, popular clique of the real world, so it's no wonder that back in high school, many of them were, in fact, prom queens, homecoming princesses and so on and so forth.

Halle Berry

Royal Title: Prom queen

Kingdom: Bedford High in Cleveland

Before Halle was Miss World and Miss Teen Ohio, she was prom queen. The principal, however, accused her of cheating because apparently he couldn't believe she won over a blond, blue-eyed girl. She ended up keeping the title and presumably got her revenge on the principal by winning parts away from blond, blue-eyed ladies for, well, ever.