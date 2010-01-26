Celebs at Sundance

Celeb Spotting at Sundance

Jason Merritt / GettyImages.com 1 / 24

By Dana Flax, reporting by Robbie Sokolowsky

Actors and movies and furry hats, oh my! Click through to see what Wonderwall saw and heard around the snowy streets of the Sundance Film Festival.

Co-stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams snuggle up against the Utah cold at the "Blue Valentine" cast party at the T-Mobile myTouch Diner.

Up NextFalling Out?
Jason Merritt / GettyImages.com 1 / 24

By Dana Flax, reporting by Robbie Sokolowsky

Actors and movies and furry hats, oh my! Click through to see what Wonderwall saw and heard around the snowy streets of the Sundance Film Festival.

Co-stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams snuggle up against the Utah cold at the "Blue Valentine" cast party at the T-Mobile myTouch Diner.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries