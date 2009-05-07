Stars Are Nothing Like Us!
By Melissa Hunter
THEY DON'T WORK OUT OR DIET TO STAY THIN!
Wondering how to get a body like Blake Lively's? Well guess what? You can't. No diet or exercise will apparently help, because Blake claims she doesn't have a fitness regimen or diet. It's just perfect magic star genes, guys. She even said at the Met Gala, "I ate a chicken pot pie before I came here!" Well, at least we're on the same diet as Blake.
