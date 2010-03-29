Celebritot Trendsetters
By Dana Flax
Here in Hollywood, the tiniest trendsetters start developing their personal style long before adolescence (and that dreaded awkward phase) has a chance to hit. Click through to check out the celeb toddlers demonstrating kiddie chic.
Eat her sweats, J.Lo! Violet Affleck takes the "cutest in velour and snow boots" title on an outing in Santa Monica.
By Dana Flax
Here in Hollywood, the tiniest trendsetters start developing their personal style long before adolescence (and that dreaded awkward phase) has a chance to hit. Click through to check out the celeb toddlers demonstrating kiddie chic.
Eat her sweats, J.Lo! Violet Affleck takes the "cutest in velour and snow boots" title on an outing in Santa Monica.