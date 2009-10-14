Celebritots About Town

By Cindy Joung

Celebrity tots may be the tiniest stars in Hollywood, but they sure have big, busy schedules. We checked in with some of our little luminaries this week and found them out and about at the pumpkin patch and beyond!

Max Bratman and mama Christina Aguilera hit up the pumpkin patch in preparation for Halloween. Wonder if this Linus look-a-like was in search of the Great Pumpkin.

RELATED: Celebrity Spawn Superfans