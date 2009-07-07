Celebritweets for July 7, America Edition
"Grateful Todd left fishing grnds to join me this wkend; but now he's back slaying salmon & working the kids @ the site; anxious to join 'em" - Sarah Palin, whose rustic fisherman husband Todd Palin's ideal Fourth of July weekend included sacrificing a few days with his fish for a rendezvous with a sexy lame duck
