Celebritweets: Uber-Stylish Fashion Edition

By Dana Flax

With the haute poshness of what seem to be never-ending Fashion Weeks around the world, Celebritweeters channeled their inner Wintour this week, educating Twitter followers on their personal style philosophies. Click through to see what they tweeted, and then follow Wonderwall on Twitter to keep up on the latest celebrity news and gossip.

"just interviewed @Karl_lagerfeld... he was so lovely. I think I'ma be him for halloween. Collar, boots, gloves and all. Twerk!" -- Katy Perry, who has a deep appreciation for high fashion artistry and sexual ambiguity